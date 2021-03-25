Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,444.06

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,444.06 ($18.87) and last traded at GBX 1,410 ($18.42), with a volume of 1308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,410 ($18.42).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 60.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,339.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,213.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

In other Kainos Group news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.44), for a total transaction of £2,670,000 ($3,488,372.09).

About Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.