JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY)

Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of UEHPY opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.