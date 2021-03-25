JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY)

Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of UEHPY opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $14.60.
About Ultra Electronics
Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.