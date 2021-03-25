JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HDELY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

