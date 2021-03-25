JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $36.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of NCLH opened at $25.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after purchasing an additional 274,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,171,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 536,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 115,530 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,968,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

