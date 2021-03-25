JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Price Target to $39.00

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.60.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $29.81 on Monday. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. On average, analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $310,743.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,317,213.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $367,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,630.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $861,129.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Generation Bio by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,901,000 after buying an additional 665,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Generation Bio by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 252,436 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,590,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

