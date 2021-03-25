JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Copa (NYSE:CPA) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copa from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded Copa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.40.

NYSE:CPA opened at $79.31 on Monday. Copa has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Copa by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

