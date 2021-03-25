JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €24.95 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €24.95 ($29.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.73 ($27.92).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of EPA CS traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching €22.52 ($26.49). 5,643,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.62.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.