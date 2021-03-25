JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 485.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 161,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 33,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 75,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of BBCA stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.