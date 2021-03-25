John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on WDGJF shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS WDGJF remained flat at $$3.89 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

