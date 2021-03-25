John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on WDGJF shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS WDGJF remained flat at $$3.89 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

