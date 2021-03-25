JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 395,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,497,430 shares.The stock last traded at $19.72 and had previously closed at $19.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $26,230,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 313,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 95,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 121,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

