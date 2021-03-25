Jerome Booth Acquires 3,392 Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) insider Jerome Booth bought 3,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £4,850.56 ($6,337.29).

Jerome Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jerome Booth purchased 3,515 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £4,850.70 ($6,337.47).

Shares of AIE traded down GBX 1.87 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 142.63 ($1.86). 75,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,013. The firm has a market cap of £111.52 million and a PE ratio of 22.66. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 151 ($1.97). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 143.36.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

