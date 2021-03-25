Jefferies Group LLC Sells 3,992 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,262,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after purchasing an additional 828,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $80.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $56.44 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,182,814.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,570,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

