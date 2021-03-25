Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 37,000 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

