Jefferies Group LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $129.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.89 and a 52 week high of $132.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

