Jefferies Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 435,619 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $17,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in BorgWarner by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BorgWarner by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after acquiring an additional 103,244 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

