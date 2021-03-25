Jefferies Group LLC Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after buying an additional 1,360,819 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after buying an additional 177,286 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,699,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after buying an additional 95,933 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 81,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Several research firms have commented on ARCC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

