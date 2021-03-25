Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.