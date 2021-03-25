Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Exxon Mobil Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of XOM opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $238.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

