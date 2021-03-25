Jeanna Steele Sells 7,587 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $389,213.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Jeanna Steele sold 12,330 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $702,316.80.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,499 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $137,569.95.

On Monday, March 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96.

On Monday, January 4th, Jeanna Steele sold 7,439 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $529,061.68.

RUN stock opened at $55.25 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,381.60 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average is $66.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. FMR LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Sunrun by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.