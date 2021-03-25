Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Shares Up 0.8%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02. 62,995 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 33,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JPXGY)

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, and securities options trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publicizes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.