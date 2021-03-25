Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 178,801 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,801 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.53% of Guidewire Software worth $164,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 947.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,102 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,509,000 after buying an additional 332,373 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 37.5% in the third quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 913,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,230,000 after buying an additional 249,000 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 733,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,439,000 after buying an additional 228,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,830,000 after buying an additional 189,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $100.97 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $130,899.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $331,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,101.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,482. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

