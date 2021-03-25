Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 135.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 926,563 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.16% of Walker & Dunlop worth $148,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,896,000 after buying an additional 352,168 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4,660.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,033.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $202,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,662.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,484 shares of company stock worth $9,803,323 in the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $99.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.56. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $113.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

