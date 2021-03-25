Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,150,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 562,928 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $132,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. FMR LLC raised its position in The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after buying an additional 856,281 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 150.8% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,392,000 after buying an additional 669,801 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 245.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after buying an additional 471,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the third quarter valued at about $24,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of SO opened at $60.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

