Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 359,110 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $171,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 255,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.94. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

