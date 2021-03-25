Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 1,462,762 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 435.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798,371 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462,762 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $155,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Applied Materials by 543.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 34,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 28,827 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,412 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $121.10 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $125.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.