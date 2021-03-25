Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 977,858 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977,858 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.39% of PTC Therapeutics worth $182,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 136,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $48,149.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,436.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $17,640,229.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,966.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,450 shares of company stock worth $20,647,326. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

