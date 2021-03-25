James Barham Sells 9,550 Shares of River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) Stock

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) insider James Barham sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total transaction of £19,673 ($25,702.90).

James Barham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get River and Mercantile Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 14th, James Barham acquired 10,000 shares of River and Mercantile Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £23,500 ($30,702.90).

LON:RIV opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 214.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 184.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of £175.18 million and a PE ratio of 37.27. River and Mercantile Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 242 ($3.16).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.89 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from River and Mercantile Group’s previous dividend of $2.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. River and Mercantile Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.82%.

About River and Mercantile Group

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.