Jacobs Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,800 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. AGNC Investment comprises 1.2% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $85,460,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after buying an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,666,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 198,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107,175. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.34.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

