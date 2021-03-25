Jacobs Asset Management LLC Has $8.66 Million Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 316,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,867 shares during the quarter. Trustmark comprises 3.6% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,320,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 438.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 228,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 186,041 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Trustmark by 4,203.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 134,166 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,945 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. Also, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TRMK stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.56. 10,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,683. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

