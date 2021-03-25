Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 60,461 shares.The stock last traded at $21.98 and had previously closed at $21.99.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITRN. Barclays upped their target price on Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $492.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $63.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.