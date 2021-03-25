ITM Power (LON:ITM) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of ITM opened at GBX 403.50 ($5.27) on Monday. ITM Power has a 12 month low of GBX 110.20 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 537.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 420.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.
ITM Power Company Profile
