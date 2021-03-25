ITM Power (LON:ITM) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of ITM opened at GBX 403.50 ($5.27) on Monday. ITM Power has a 12 month low of GBX 110.20 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 537.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 420.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

