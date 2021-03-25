iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,173. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $47.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

