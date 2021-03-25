iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) CFO John Patrick Sullivan Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) CFO John Patrick Sullivan sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $232,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,678.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90. iSun, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $32.24.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

