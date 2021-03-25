iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) CEO Jeffrey Peck Sells 43,333 Shares

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 43,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $718,461.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,454,828 shares in the company, valued at $24,121,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.90. iSun, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $32.24.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

