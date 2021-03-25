iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (XMV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of XMV traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$32.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.71. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$24.10 and a 52-week high of C$33.07.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.