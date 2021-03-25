Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Paul F. Deninger Sells 1,798 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $65,806.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IRM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.86. 2,127,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,135. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.13, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 72.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 57,178 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 321.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,028 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 31,699 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

