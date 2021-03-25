IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44.86 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $357.86 million and $44.86 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00025035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00050303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.56 or 0.00631765 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00024993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00063326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

