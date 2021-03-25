Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.25

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.25 and last traded at $42.38, with a volume of 3560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,137. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after buying an additional 1,145,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,994,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 231,047 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

