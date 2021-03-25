Investors Purchase High Volume of Allot Communications Call Options (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,502 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,768% compared to the typical daily volume of 241 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

ALLT stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $530.75 million, a PE ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.