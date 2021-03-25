Investors Buy High Volume of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,333 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 860% compared to the average volume of 243 call options.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 691,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

LXRX stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $841.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

