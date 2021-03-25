Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,799 call options on the company. This is an increase of 910% compared to the typical volume of 277 call options.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $89,328.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,170 shares of company stock valued at $541,032. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 48,782.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

AKRO stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. 681,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,830. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKRO. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

