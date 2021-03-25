Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $150.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $150.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results reflect reserve releases, solid fee income performance, and adverse impact of low rates and weak loan demand. Branch openings in new regions, inorganic expansions and strong mortgage banking business are likely to continue supporting financials. While the Fed's accommodative policy and near-zero rates are expected to hurt interest income and margins, and coronavirus-induced economic downturn has hampered business activities, thereby hurting loan demand, gradual economic recovery amid vaccine breakthroughs will aid. Additionally, the company’s enhanced capital deployments reflect earnings strength and solid balance sheet.”

Shares of JPM traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.13. 887,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,489,699. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average is $122.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

