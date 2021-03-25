Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/11/2021 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $277.00 to $279.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $242.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $252.00 to $260.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Amgen was given a new $222.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Amgen was given a new $277.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $277.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $280.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $280.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $253.00 to $245.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2021 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $266.00 price target on the stock.
Amgen stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.85. 123,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,195. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.04. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.01 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
