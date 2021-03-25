Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $172,423,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after purchasing an additional 865,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after purchasing an additional 658,092 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,799.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 400,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,052,000 after purchasing an additional 379,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $137.90 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $78.05 and a 52 week high of $142.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

