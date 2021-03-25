Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,472,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 2.66% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $18,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 127,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 262,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period.

NYSE VKQ opened at $13.01 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $13.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

