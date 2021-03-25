Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,876,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,121,000 after buying an additional 1,603,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $11,708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,964,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 171,029 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 770.8% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,819,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $5,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVR. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $895.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

