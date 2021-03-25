Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (LON:IVI) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.35 Per Share

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (LON:IVI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.35 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Invesco Income Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $2.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
IVI stock opened at GBX 272.18 ($3.56) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 270.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 251.07. Invesco Income Growth Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 281 ($3.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.83 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38.
Invesco Income Growth Trust Company Profile
