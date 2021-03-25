Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Stake Raised by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 102.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 345,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,514 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCR. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $22.41.

