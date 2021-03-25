Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,058 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,139,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,251,000 after purchasing an additional 41,423 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 582,819 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,670,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,634,000 after acquiring an additional 128,393 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,251,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 343,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 890,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $21.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24.

