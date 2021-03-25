Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Trading Down 6.9%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) shares fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.51. 325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15.

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.